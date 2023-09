Germany has announced new military support for Ukraine worth over $427 million, which includes 30,000 155mm artillery rounds, 3,800 155 mm smoke shells, and 480 AT-2 mines.

In addition, Ukraine will receive 200 MRAP military vehicles to help clear mines and explosives from its territory.

The country will also deliver 50 surface drones that will operate not only on land but also at sea, the German government says.