Norway to supply Ukraine with 50 cargo-carrying vehicles, defense ministry says

Norway will supply Ukraine with approximately 50 tracked cargo carriers, said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

The vehicles which are called M548 internationally and NM199 in Norway will help the Ukrainian Army transport ammunition, food, and water in the field.

“These are important to get supplies to areas where there are no roads,” he explained.

Ukraine still has a strong need for military support in the fight against the Russian invasion. Norway will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed, said the defense minister.