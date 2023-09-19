Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Norway to supply Ukraine with 50 cargo-carrying vehicles, defense ministry says

byOlena Mukhina
19/09/2023
1 minute read
The vehicle is called M548 internationally, while the Norwegian version is designated NM199. Credit: Trygve Hongset, Norwegian Armed Forces.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Norway will supply Ukraine with approximately 50 tracked cargo carriers, said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

The vehicles which are called M548 internationally and NM199 in Norway will help the Ukrainian Army transport ammunition, food, and water in the field.

“These are important to get supplies to areas where there are no roads,” he explained. 

Ukraine still has a strong need for military support in the fight against the Russian invasion. Norway will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed, said the defense minister.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts