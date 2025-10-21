Senate Republicans stall Russian sanctions bill — no vote until after possible Trump-Putin Budapest meeting

US President Donald Trump’s possible upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has prompted Senate Republicans to hold off on advancing new sanctions legislation against Russia, Politico reported. The delay follows a phone call between the two leaders and growing White House coordination with key Republican senators.

This legislative delay is part of a broader pattern in US policy toward Russia and Ukraine under Trump’s current term. Since taking office in January, the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress have not passed any new sanctions against Russia. Additionally, Trump halted military aid to Ukraine, opting instead to shift toward equipment sales. At the same time, Trump pushes for a Kyiv-Moscow peace deal that would benefit Russia.

Politico says the US Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Thune, said on 20 October that Republicans are holding off on a sanctions bill aimed at Russia and its energy partners until after President Trump meets with Putin in Budapest. Speaking to reporters, Thune explained that “they’re thinking that — see how this meeting goes in a couple of weeks with Putin.” He added that another Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, who is leading the sanctions push in coordination with the White House, is waiting to assess the outcome of the upcoming meeting.

“I think at least right now [Graham] is working with the White House trying to determine whether or not that meeting that happens in a couple of weeks will be a fruitful one,” Thune said.

Another "person granted anonymity to disclose internal discussions" confirmed to Politico that the sanctions bill is “effectively on ice” until the meeting takes place. Although Trump announced last week that the meeting with Putin would be held in Budapest, Hungary, he did not set a specific date.

The sanctions legislation had been gaining momentum, with over 80 cosponsors supporting measures to impose tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil and gas and to introduce secondary sanctions targeting foreign companies involved in supporting Russia’s energy production.

Trump call with Putin changed GOP strategy

Thune himself had previously stated on 17 October that it was time to move on the legislation. However, on the same day Thune voiced support for action, Trump held an extended phone call with Putin. Following the conversation, Trump began to question whether it was the right time to proceed with the sanctions bill.

Despite the bill’s broad support — enough to override a potential veto — Republican senators are hesitant to act without explicit approval from the President.