Russian forces advance near Pokrovsk and enter 1 km into Sumy Oblast, DeepState says

Russian forces have advanced near multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast’s area of the fortress city of Pokrovsk, and entered Sumy Oblast territory, DeepState analysts report.
According to the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState, monitoring the frontline movements, Russian forces have made gains near the settlements of Novoolenivka, Voznesenka, Hrodivka, Vidrodzhennia, Petrivka, Sontsivka, Novotroitske, and Shevchenko villages in Donetsk Oblast.
Analysts report that Russian forces have made advances near Plekhovo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and have captured territory near the village of Oleksandria in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, close to the border with Kursk. According to DeepState’s online interactive map, the Russian advance has penetrated at least 1 kilometer into Ukrainian territory.
Russian operations near Pokrovsk
On 4 November, Pokrovsk City Military Administration head Serhii Dobriak reported that Russian forces were less than 7 kilometers from the city, where 13,000 residents still remain.
On 7 December, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces would continue sacrificing equipment and personnel to achieve tactical territorial advantages in the Pokrovsk area. These operations are expected to continue into 2025, although their progress remains unstable.
Forbes reported on 9 December that Russian forces were advancing toward Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian troops launched a limited counterattack near Velyka Novosilka.
