Yermak, Sullivan discuss peace formula, joint defense production

byOlena Mukhina
26/10/2023
An image shows Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Source: president.gov.ua
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have coordinated steps on implementation of the agreements on joint defense production during a recent phone conversation.

The talks have followed a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in Washington in 2023, a press service of the President’s Office has reported.

Yermak and Sullivan have also discussed the operational situation in different parts of the frontline and the results of the use of weapons provided by Ukraine’s allies to repel Russian attacks.

In addition, both sides focused on the implementation of the Peace Formula. Special attention was paid to preparations for the next meeting scheduled to take place in Malta.

