China demands that Russia retains occupied territories of Ukraine – WSJ

The Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui.

Credit: Wikipedia.

The Chinese envoy, a Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, who tours European capitals to promote China’s peace plan for Ukraine, called for an immediate ceasefire leaving Russia in possession of the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported

During his trip to Kyiv, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris, and Brussels, the Chinese diplomat, a former ambassador to Russia, called for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war as soon as possible and preventing any further escalation, sources told the WSJ.

On the other hand, during Li Hui’s visit to Kyiv a few days ago, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had already told the Chinese envoy that any peace plans involving the loss of the Ukrainian territory or freezing the war with the current status quo were unacceptable.

During his diplomatic tour to Europe, Li Hui carried a clear message: the US allies in Europe “should assert their autonomy” and urge an immediate ceasefire allowing Russia to retain the territories that it now occupies, the WSJ reported.

However, European officials question China’s ability to be “an honest broker” and reject Chinese efforts to split the West in pushing Ukraine’s ceasefire on Russian terms, according to the WSJ.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: China, Council of Europe, Europe, European Union, Great Britain, peace formula, peace plan for Ukraine, peace talks, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, USA