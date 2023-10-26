Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Tanks, armored vehicles in Denmark’s new $522 million aid package to Ukraine

The package will also include artillery ammunition, drones, small arms, and armored maintenance and evacuation vehicles.
byIryna Voichuk
26/10/2023
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Credit: Rustem Umerov/Facebook
The Danish government has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3.7 billion Danish kroner (around $522 million), according to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated the aid package was compiled after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

“I met with my Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday in Kyiv and received updated information, partly on the situation in Ukraine, and partly on Ukraine’s needs in countering the Russian invasion. Based on ongoing negotiations with Ukraine, Denmark has put together the thirteenth comprehensive aid package,” the Danish Defense Minister said.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister also thanked Denmark for their support following the meeting.

“I am grateful to the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, for fruitful and constructive negotiations and a frank conversation in Kyiv,” Umerov said.

The new Danish aid package will include T-72EA tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, artillery ammunition, drones, small arms, and armored maintenance and evacuation vehicles. The delivery of the latter is being jointly financed with Germany, the ministry said.

“These are equipment and ammunition, for which there is also demand in Ukraine, and which are decisive for maintaining the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement read.

On 24 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Danish Defense Minister, discussing bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses, focusing on new systems and F-16 pilot training.

