Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian fighters take up arms against Kremlin in Ukrainian battalion

byOlena Mukhina
26/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian tank rides through mud somewhere on the front lines. Credit: Diego Herrera
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov has confirmed that many Russians are preparing to fight against the Kremlin’s regime in a special battalion within the Ukrainian Army.

“Indeed, there are many Russian representatives, Russian minorities who are categorically opposed to the Putin regime and they are helping us in this fight,” he said.

According to Danilov, Ukraine expects to form more battalions comprised of Russian fighters in its armed forces, UkrInform reported.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported Ukraine’s military formed the Sibir (Siberia) battalion of soldiers made up entirely of Russian citizens who want to fight against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Russians in the Sibir battalion underwent thorough security checks to verify they were supporters of Ukraine then signed a military contract and adopted army call signs to protect their identities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts