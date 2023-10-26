Russian fighters take up arms against Kremlin in Ukrainian battalion

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov has confirmed that many Russians are preparing to fight against the Kremlin’s regime in a special battalion within the Ukrainian Army.

“Indeed, there are many Russian representatives, Russian minorities who are categorically opposed to the Putin regime and they are helping us in this fight,” he said.

According to Danilov, Ukraine expects to form more battalions comprised of Russian fighters in its armed forces, UkrInform reported.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported Ukraine’s military formed the Sibir (Siberia) battalion of soldiers made up entirely of Russian citizens who want to fight against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Russians in the Sibir battalion underwent thorough security checks to verify they were supporters of Ukraine then signed a military contract and adopted army call signs to protect their identities.

