Russia deploys more troops to Orikhiv direction than to Avdiivka, plans an offensive

Russia has deployed more troops in the Orikhiv direction, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, than in the Avdiivka, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria operational-strategic force grouping, said on 15 February.

Lykhoviy said the concentrated Russian forces in the Orikhiv direction over the past few days or weeks exceed the personnel strength of the group currently engaged in the Avdiivka direction.

“Russians’ presence in the area is not casual,” he said. “Obviously, the Russian troops did not go there for a walk.”

The village of Robotyne, located south of Orikhiv, was liberated in the summer of 2023.

The spokesperson said that the Russian military had set the goal of achieving success in this area through assault actions, similar to their current objectives in Avdiivka.

After Russia’s renewed assault on the east-Ukrainian city of Avdiivka in October 2023, the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka has seen the most intense fighting.

Russian troops have recently made advances to the north and south of the city. Urban fighting reportedly started in Avdiivka one week ago, and Russia has cut off one of the main logistics routes north of the city.

