Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine: Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia under fire

In the morning of 15 February, Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers based in Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, and sea-launched missiles from the Black Sea. Air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Forces reported shooting down 13 out of 26 incoming Russian missiles.

Explosions were heard in the frontline city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. According to city authorities, an infrastructure site was hit. The exact target is still unknown. Preliminary reports indicate four people were injured, Zaporizhzhia City Council secretary Anatoly Kurtev wrote on Telegram. Residential buildings, a school and a store were also damaged.

Russian missiles also hit the western city of Lviv. One of them landed near residential buildings – windows were blown out in 18 high-rise buildings. Three people sustained minor injuries from glass shards. One injured was taken to the hospital, two others were treated on site.

Additionally, a school, office buildings and nearby cars were damaged.

Another missile hit an infrastructure site.

“Two Kalibr-type missiles were incoming: one of them hit a small power substation in a residential area. The substation is still on fire, extinguishing is underway,” Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Ukrainian TV.

Russian ballistic missiles also reached the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

“An infrastructure site was damaged. Most importantly, no one was hurt,” Dnipropetrovsk Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The Russian army hit a building in Myrhorod, eastern Poltava Oblast.

“There is a hit on a warehouse facility in Myrhorod district. This led to a fire on an area of 100 sq. m. There were no casualties,” Poltava Governor Philip Pronin wrote on Telegram.

An Ukrainian air base is located near Myrhorod.

Fires broke out in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts due to debris from downed missiles.

All missiles bound for Kyiv were shot down, city authorities reported. There are no casualties or destruction.

Overall, Russia has started hitting Ukraine with combined missile strikes more actively since late December 2023. At first with 4-5 day intervals, but recently the pauses were around 8-10 days.

