Russian forces conduct largest airstrikes near Avdiivka in 2024

Russian forces conducted 73 airstrikes in the Tavriisk direction, near Avdiivka, which was the largest series of Russian airstrikes in this direction in 2024 so far, Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said on 14 February.

Ukraine has recently transferred one of its best brigades to reinforce the besieged city, but critics warn the situation is getting worse. Russian troops have made advances to the north and south of the east-Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which Ukraine has been defending since October 2023, according to the Ukrainian project Deepstatemap.

Russian troops reportedly conduct upwards of 30 glide bomb strikes against Avdiivka alone daily.

Russian sources claimed that the Russian military advanced to the main Ukrainian ground line of communication (GLOC) in Avdiivka along Hrushevskoho Street, the Institute for the Study of War reported on 15 February. However, ISW couldn’t confirm changes to the frontline in this area.

Russian forces advanced north of Avdiivka near the Avdiivka quarry, south of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, and up to 1.4 kilometers in width and up to 930 meters in depth south of Avdiivka from Opytne, ISW reported, citing Russian sources.

A Russian milblogger also claimed that Russian forces control 17.5 percent of Avdiivka.

ISW reported it could confirm that Russia currently occupies at least 15.4 % of Avdiivka as of 14 February.

Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Dmytro Lukhoviy said Russian forces concentrated about 50,000 personnel in the Avdiivka direction.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 34 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another six attacks near Severne and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast, General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 15 February.

