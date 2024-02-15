Eng
Russian forces conduct largest airstrikes near Avdiivka in 2024

Russian forces intensified their assault on the city of Avdiivka, bombarding it with 73 airstrikes – the highest number in 2024. According to the ISW, Russia controls at least 15.4% of the city.
byMaria Tril
15/02/2024
2 minute read
Avdiivka Coke Plant
The almost destroyed Avdiivka Coke Plant, one of the significant Ukrainian strongholds northeast of Avdiivka.
Russian forces conducted 73 airstrikes in the Tavriisk direction, near Avdiivka, which was the largest series of Russian airstrikes in this direction in 2024 so far, Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said on 14 February.

Ukraine has recently transferred one of its best brigades to reinforce the besieged city, but critics warn the situation is getting worse. Russian troops have made advances to the north and south of the east-Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which Ukraine has been defending since October 2023, according to the Ukrainian project Deepstatemap.

Russian troops reportedly conduct upwards of 30 glide bomb strikes against Avdiivka alone daily.

Russian sources claimed that the Russian military advanced to the main Ukrainian ground line of communication (GLOC) in Avdiivka along Hrushevskoho Street, the Institute for the Study of War reported on 15 February. However, ISW couldn’t confirm changes to the frontline in this area.

Russian forces advanced north of Avdiivka near the Avdiivka quarry, south of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, and up to 1.4 kilometers in width and up to 930 meters in depth south of Avdiivka from Opytne, ISW reported, citing Russian sources.

A Russian milblogger also claimed that Russian forces control 17.5 percent of Avdiivka.

ISW reported it could confirm that Russia currently occupies at least 15.4 % of Avdiivka as of 14 February.

Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Dmytro Lukhoviy said Russian forces concentrated about 50,000 personnel in the Avdiivka direction.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 34 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another six attacks near Severne and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast, General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 15 February.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
