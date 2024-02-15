Germany pledges $ 107 mn in short-term military aid to Ukraine

Germany promised short-term military support to Ukraine worth over €100 million ($ 107 million), German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during the Ministerial meeting of the Coalition on Air Defense at the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense on 14 February in Brussels.

Pistorius said the military aid was announced by the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, last week during his visit to Ukraine. General Carsten Breuer then met with his new counterpart, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The military short-term support includes:

Mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles

Bombs for arming small drones

77 MULTI 1A1 trucks

Medical supplies

Spare part packages for various weapon systems

According to the German Defense Ministry, the purpose of the visit was to “further exchange information on current defense needs and future military challenges.”

Syrskyi and Breuer discussed the situation on the front lines and the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces regarding weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany on February 16-17 for talks with Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron and to address the Munich Security Conference.

Read also: