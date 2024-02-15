FT: Hungary stalls approval of EU’s latest Russia sanctions

Hungary was the only country that did not support the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia during yesterday’s meeting of EU ambassadors, the Financial Times reported, citing its unnamed official sources.

The latest sanction package aimed at nearly 200 individuals and organizations from Russia, China, and other countries believed to be assisting Moscow in military actions.

One official stated that Hungary objected to the new sanctions due to “the presence of Chinese companies on the list.”

Another government official characterized the negotiations as a “fruitful exchange of views,” detailing Hungary’s blockade.

According to this official, the Hungarian ambassador “asked for a little more time to analyze the content of the proposals.” The spokesperson for the Hungarian ambassador to the EU did not respond to the request for comment.

The Financial Times’ sources indicate that discussions will continue, and member states’ ministers will likely raise this issue at the meeting next week, hoping to reach an agreement by 24 February.

The EU foreign ministers in Brussels will approve the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia on 19 February, but its content may change. According to media reports, it may also include sanctions against North Korea for providing Russia with missiles that it uses against Ukraine.

Read also: