Russian air attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills three civilians, injures two

On 15 February, Russian troops attacked the village of Chorne in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast with two aerial bombs, resulting in casualties and destruction, the Prosecutors Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

Russian forces are shelling dozens of settlements in Kharkiv Oblast daily, targeting territories they failed to hold in 2022 due to the Ukrainian forces’ counteroffensive.

One aerial bomb hit the yard of a private house, causing a fire and destroying another house with a blast wave, Kharkiv Oblast Police Office reported.

Another bomb struck a vehicle, killing the couple inside.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Military Administration, the body of a girl, approximately 17 years old, was found near the car, and her identity is being established. According to preliminary information by the Prosecutor’s Office, the girl who was killed was a relative of the deceased 58-year-old woman and 56-year-old man.

Additionally, the Russian attack wounded two civilians—a 54-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, Syniehubov reported.

On 14 February, a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast, resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injured at least five others. Additionally, on the night of 15 February, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Chuhuiv, resulting in the death of a 67-year-old woman.

Read also: