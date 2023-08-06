Russia attacks blood transfusion center in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two, wounding four

On the night of 5 August, Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast with a guided aerial bomb, hitting a blood transfusion center, President Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

“A Russian guided aerial bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine. This evening, Kupiansk community in Kharkiv Oblast. There are dead and wounded. My condolences! Our rescuers are fighting the fire,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia's guided air bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine. This evening, Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire. This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.… pic.twitter.com/aCgxAbJx8P — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 5, 2023

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, at least two civilians were killed, and four were injured.

“In Cherneshchyna village of Izium district, private houses were damaged by shelling. As a result of the hostile shelling of Podoly village in the Kupiansk district, a forest fire broke out. In Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, the shelling damaged the buildings of a meat processing plant. In the village of Tymofiivka, Bohodukhiv district, the enemy shelled the buildings of a quail farm,” Syniehubov also said.

Russian shelling damaged several detached houses in the Kupiansk district, a 55-year-old man was wounded, Kharkiv Oblast Head reported.

On the morning of 6 August, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Kharkiv was under a Russian missile attack.

“Kharkiv is under fire from the Russian occupiers. I urge everyone to be careful,” Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

