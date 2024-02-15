Ukraine and NATO establish joint center for defense analysis, training, education

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense announced the creation of the Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JATEC) in collaboration with NATO countries. This initiative aims to bolster defense and security through shared analysis, improved training systems, and enhanced military education.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, speaking at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, emphasized the value of Ukraine’s battlefield experience since 2014 and particularly since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Ukraine’s experience on the battlefield and the valuable lessons learned by our troops can make us more resilient to future threats. JATEC represents an opportunity to strengthen the development of new technological approaches to preparing for future threats,” Umerov said.

The decision to launch JATEC was made following the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at the defense ministers’ level. The center’s tasks will include joint analysis and summarization of defense and security experience, improvement of the training and military education system, fostering interoperability, and developing the capabilities of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“This is the first joint institution of the Alliance and Ukraine. The final goal is to achieve full interoperability between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the forces of NATO countries,” Stanislav Haider, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine for Institutional Development, said.

During the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, Minister Umerov expressed deep gratitude to all those involved in the preparation, especially the NATO International Secretariat, Poland, and Germany.

Read also: