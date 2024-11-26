Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Blinken: United States to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia in 2025

Blinken emphasizes the global significance of Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression.
byMaria Tril
26/11/2024
2 minute read
Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the press conference on 10 September 2024. Screenshot from the video.
Blinken: United States to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia in 2025

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine throughout 2025, emphasizing that the war  extends far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The concerns about the continued Ukrainian military suppot rose after Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential elections in early November 2024. Earlier Trump described US aid to Ukraine as a “waste of money.”

“The reality is this: Ukraine is fighting for us. It’s not just fighting for itself, it’s fighting for us,” Blinked said. He explained that the international community’s involvement stems from a broader principle of defending the fundamental foundations of the global order.

The G7 and its partners are resolute in ensuring Ukraine has the financial resources, ammunition, and military capacity to either effectively combat Russian aggression or negotiate from a position of strength. The United States is increasing security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly in eastern regions.

Of particular concern to the G7 is Russia’s deployment of North Korean troops in the ongoing war, which Blinken described as a matter of “grave concern.”

Blinken articulated that the war represents more than a territorial dispute, stating it is “an aggression against the very principles at the heart of the international system and that are necessary to trying to maintain peace and stability.”

US President-elect Donald Trump has already begun forming his administration and is meeting with potential candidates before his inauguration on 20 January.

On the post of the defense secretary, Trump has appointed Peter Hegseth.The 44-year-old military veteran and conservative media personality has opined that the US is spending too much supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Hegseth has advocated for a more isolationist foreign policy approach, potentially impacting support for Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts