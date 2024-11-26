Blinken: United States to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia in 2025

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine throughout 2025, emphasizing that the war extends far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The concerns about the continued Ukrainian military suppot rose after Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential elections in early November 2024. Earlier Trump described US aid to Ukraine as a “waste of money.”

“The reality is this: Ukraine is fighting for us. It’s not just fighting for itself, it’s fighting for us,” Blinked said. He explained that the international community’s involvement stems from a broader principle of defending the fundamental foundations of the global order.

The G7 and its partners are resolute in ensuring Ukraine has the financial resources, ammunition, and military capacity to either effectively combat Russian aggression or negotiate from a position of strength. The United States is increasing security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly in eastern regions.

Of particular concern to the G7 is Russia’s deployment of North Korean troops in the ongoing war, which Blinken described as a matter of “grave concern.”

Blinken articulated that the war represents more than a territorial dispute, stating it is “an aggression against the very principles at the heart of the international system and that are necessary to trying to maintain peace and stability.”

US President-elect Donald Trump has already begun forming his administration and is meeting with potential candidates before his inauguration on 20 January.

On the post of the defense secretary, Trump has appointed Peter Hegseth.The 44-year-old military veteran and conservative media personality has opined that the US is spending too much supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Hegseth has advocated for a more isolationist foreign policy approach, potentially impacting support for Ukraine.

