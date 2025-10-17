Ukraine showcases 300 books at Frankfurt Fair as Russia denied national stand

Ukraine opened its national stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair on 15 October with the theme "Filling in," the Ukrainian Institute of Books reported.

The concept aims to fill gaps and demonstrate Ukrainian culture's belonging to Europe, according to report.

"We came to Frankfurt to tell an obvious but important truth: Ukrainian culture has always been European. And today it sounds here not as a request for support, but as an equal voice in the great community of free cultures," said Olena Odynoka, deputy acting director of the Ukrainian Institute of Books for international cooperation.

Odynoka expressed gratitude to the Frankfurt Book Fair's management for their support and solidarity with Ukraine, and for "the unprecedented decision to refuse participation to the Russian national stand."

"This is a manifestation of our common principled position: culture cannot be beyond ethics, and freedom of speech cannot be beyond responsibility," she said.

The Ukrainian pavilion has nearly 200 square meters. Its design draws inspiration from the ornaments of Vasyl Krychevsky, creator of Ukrainian architectural modernism.

The national stand features over 300 publications from 35 Ukrainian publishers. Ukraine will hold more than 30 discussions, author meetings, and presentations of Ukrainian book translations in English and German during the fair.

The Ukrainian stand will operate until 19 October at Hall 4.1, Stand F79/80.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is one of the world's largest and most influential book forums, held annually in Germany since 1949. It serves as a professional platform for publishers, writers, and cultural institutions to exchange experience with foreign colleagues and arrange cooperation.