Eng
Esp

Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi releases book “My War,” first in planned trilogy

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi has published a memoir detailing his journey from childhood to leading the country’s armed forces on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
byMaria Tril
20/12/2024
2 minute read
zaluzhnyi
The book “My War” by former commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Credit: Valeriy Zaluzhnyi via Telegram
Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi published his first book “My War” (Moya viyna), which opens a planned trilogy.

Zaluzhnyi said in his Telegram channel that he began working on the manuscript in March 2023 after his was replaced as a commander-in-chief by Oleksandr Syrskyi. His wife reportedly edited the book.

The memoir covers Zalyzhnyi’s journey from the childhood to the position as a commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with several chapters dedicated to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to former Commander-in-Chief, this is a storybook for young people, to whom Zalyzhnyi conveys “an important truth: anything is possible in life if you really want it.”

“This is a book about my war. First, the war with one’s own fears that prevent action. Second, the war with people who obstruct achieving goals. And finally, the war with circumstances that become obstacles in life,” the ambassador said in his announcement.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is recognized for his strategic leadership during the ongoing war with Russia and reflectis strong public support for military leadership in defending the nation. Zaluzhnyi leads public trust ratings among Ukrainian officials, ahead of Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The trilogy will continue with two more volumes titled “Our War” and “Their War.”

In late summer 2024 Ukrainian one of the leading publishing house Vivat released a book titled “Iron General. Lessons in Humanity” by Liudmyla Dolhonovska, Zaluzhnyi’s strategic communications advisor from mid-2021 to March 2023.

