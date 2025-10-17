Ukrainian drones target Russian ammunition stockpile in Donetsk

A series of explosions resembling the detonation of a large quantity of ammunition occurred overnight in occupied Donetsk on 17 October, according to the Telegram channel Typical Donetsk, which published eyewitness videos.

Drone flights were recorded over the Russian-occupied city before the blasts. Local social media channels began reporting the sound of drone overflights after 2 am.

Videos showing explosions and flashes subsequently appeared online. Residents were advised to move away from windows, according to reports from local sources.

The footage suggests Ukrainian drones struck a Russian occupying army ammunition depot, Typical Donetsk reported.

"Destroying Russia's army ammunition stockpiles on temporarily occupied territory is very important," the source states. "The lack of sufficient shells and missiles among the invaders affects the number of shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements."