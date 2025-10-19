Support us on Patreon
Austria was the last holdout — now it’s greenlighting the EU’s 19th Russia sanctions round

Austria had insisted Brussels unfreeze Russian assets to compensate for penalties imposed by Moscow, but has now dropped the demand ahead of a vote scheduled for 20 October.
byYuri Zoria
19/10/2025
National flag of Austria. Illustrative image: WIkimedia Commons/Mikekilo74.
Austria has unexpectedly agreed to support the European Union’s latest sanctions package against Russia, clearing a key obstacle days before a crucial vote. Reuters reports that the decision marks a reversal of Vienna’s earlier position, which had held up progress on the 19th round of sanctions over demands related to Russian asset freezes.

This comes in the context of Russia’s ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine. Following the February 2022 invasion, the G7 and EU nations significantly expanded sanctions on Moscow, moving beyond the largely symbolic measures imposed after the initial 2014 aggression. Russia continues to escalate its attacks on Ukrainian cities while launching offensives across multiple front sectors, despite heavy personnel losses. The EU is now advancing its 19th package of sanctions in response.

Austria drops demand, backs EU's 19th sanctions package

According to Reuters, Austria’s Foreign Ministry announced on 18 October that the country would approve the EU’s new sanctions targeting Russia, removing a significant hurdle ahead of a vote during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, 20 October. The reversal follows a weeks-long deadlock in which Austria sought concessions over frozen Russian assets. Specifically, Vienna had pushed for the EU to unfreeze some assets to compensate Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, which had faced penalties imposed by Moscow.

However, other EU members refused to support Austria’s demand. Since the sanctions package requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states, Austria’s earlier stance had stalled its passage.

The new sanctions package includes a series of energy and financial measures aimed at tightening pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. One of the key provisions is a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, now scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027 — a year earlier than initially planned.

Slovakia’s reservations still pending

Although Austria has stepped aside, Slovakia has also voiced concerns about the sanctions package. According to four EU diplomats cited by Reuters, the European Commission is expected to issue a letter on Monday aimed at addressing Slovakia’s objections. 

Read also

