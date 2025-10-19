Austria was the last holdout — now it’s greenlighting the EU’s 19th Russia sanctions round

Austria has unexpectedly agreed to support the European Union’s latest sanctions package against Russia, clearing a key obstacle days before a crucial vote. Reuters reports that the decision marks a reversal of Vienna’s earlier position, which had held up progress on the 19th round of sanctions over demands related to Russian asset freezes.
Austria drops demand, backs EU's 19th sanctions package
According to Reuters, Austria’s Foreign Ministry announced on 18 October that the country would approve the EU’s new sanctions targeting Russia, removing a significant hurdle ahead of a vote during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, 20 October. The reversal follows a weeks-long deadlock in which Austria sought concessions over frozen Russian assets. Specifically, Vienna had pushed for the EU to unfreeze some assets to compensate Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, which had faced penalties imposed by Moscow.
However, other EU members refused to support Austria’s demand. Since the sanctions package requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states, Austria’s earlier stance had stalled its passage.
Slovakia’s reservations still pending
Although Austria has stepped aside, Slovakia has also voiced concerns about the sanctions package. According to four EU diplomats cited by Reuters, the European Commission is expected to issue a letter on Monday aimed at addressing Slovakia’s objections.