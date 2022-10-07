EU to create € 100 mn fund for direct purchase of weapons by Ukraine

On October 7, French President Emmanuel Macron said to Le Figaro, the European Union will create a special fund in the amount of € 100 mn, with the help of which Ukraine will be able to make direct purchases of military equipment.

Macron added that with the help of the fund, Ukraine will be able to “buy directly from our manufacturers the equipment it needs most to support its military efforts.”

Macron also confirmed that France is negotiating with Denmark on the transfer of Caesar howitzers, which it acquired, for the needs of Ukraine.

Ukraine and France are finalizing the contract on the supply of 20 Bastion armored vehicles.