Ukraine receives two batteries for Crotale air defense systems from France

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said during an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche that France supplied Ukraine with two batteries of Crotale air defense systems and two multiple rocket launchers.

According to him, France has also been training the Ukrainian military on the use of weapons it provided, including Milan and Mistral missiles and VAB armored personnel carriers. In addition, France is also considering the delivery of radars.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukraine France