“There can be no free Europe without a free Ukraine,” says Charles Michel during visit to Kyiv 

President of the European Council Charles Michel said tanks “must be delivered” to Ukraine after he visited Kyiv on 20 January for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We hear your message. You need more air defense and artillery systems, more ammunitions. I firmly believe that tanks must be delivered. We want to support you because we are aware that the next few weeks may be decisive for what comes next,” the European Council President stressed.

During the meeting, Zelensky and Michel discussed new sanctions against Russian and Iran, preparations for the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit in February, and Ukraine’s path to becoming a member of the EU.

“I am absolutely convinced that a brighter future awaits you all. A future within the EU. A future with peace, with prosperity. There can be no independent and safe Europe without an independent and safe Ukraine. There can be no free Europe without a free Ukraine,” Michel claimed.

In addition, today Zelenskyy presented the President of the European Council with the Order of Merit of the first degree.

“Thank you for your leadership and leadership support for Ukraine, our resilience, our independence, and our people,” the Ukrainian president said during the award ceremony at the Mariinsky Palace.

