The Observer: The West can’t afford to forget about the Russian war against Ukraine

“Recent events in the Middle East have drawn international political and media attention away from the war in Ukraine at what looks like a critical juncture. This is understandable but nonetheless alarming. The principal beneficiary of this loss of focus is Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin,” the Observer writes.

The editorial also mentioned the article by Ukraine’s Commander in Chief, Gen Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, published in the Economist, where Zaluzhnyi identified key issues that should be solved so that Ukraine can advance and liberate occupied lands, warning that a protracted, attritional conflict would favor Russia with its greater resources and manpower. More and better Western weapons, including combat aircraft and drones, were needed if Ukraine was to regain the initiative.

“Ukrainian troops continue to fight with extraordinary courage and valor, but they risk exhaustion as a second winter of fighting looms. Estimates suggest that Moscow’s forces have sustained huge losses in recent battles. Yet it is evident that Putin and his generals care little for the lives of their young conscripts… With Putin apparently intent on “victory”, whatever that means and whatever the cost, now is not the moment for the West to waver in its support for Ukriane,” the Observer’s editorial concludes.

