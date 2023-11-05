Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

The Observer: The West can’t afford to forget about the Russian war against Ukraine

The world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, the Observer, owned by the Guardian, called in its editorial to the West to keep attention to the ongoing Russia’s war against Ukraine and provide Ukraine with military aid.
byBohdan Ben
05/11/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian military fires on Russian positions. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Recent events in the Middle East have drawn international political and media attention away from the war in Ukraine at what looks like a critical juncture. This is understandable but nonetheless alarming. The principal beneficiary of this loss of focus is Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin,” the Observer writes.

The editorial also mentioned the article by Ukraine’s Commander in Chief, Gen Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, published in the Economist, where Zaluzhnyi identified key issues that should be solved so that Ukraine can advance and liberate occupied lands, warning that a protracted, attritional conflict would favor Russia with its greater resources and manpower. More and better Western weapons, including combat aircraft and drones, were needed if Ukraine was to regain the initiative.

Ukrainian troops continue to fight with extraordinary courage and valor, but they risk exhaustion as a second winter of fighting looms. Estimates suggest that Moscow’s forces have sustained huge losses in recent battles. Yet it is evident that Putin and his generals care little for the lives of their young conscripts… With Putin apparently intent on “victory”, whatever that means and whatever the cost, now is not the moment for the West to waver in its support for Ukriane,” the Observer’s editorial concludes.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts