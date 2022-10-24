Ukrainian efforts to defeat Iranian drones “increasingly successful” – British intel

The October 24 British Defence Intelligence update says that Ukraine’s efforts at shooting down the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones are increasingly successful as Russia is likely using these kamikaze drones as a substitute for dwindling stockpiles of its long-range weapons.

Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout Ukraine. “Ukrainian efforts to defeat the Shahed-136 UAVs are increasingly successful, with official sources, including President Zelenskyy, claiming that up to 85% of attacks are being intercepted,” the report reads.

“These UAVs are slow, noisy and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target conventional air defences.”

“Russia is likely expending a high number of Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences.”

British Defense Intelligence believes that Russia is likely using the Shaheds “as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons which are becoming increasingly scarce.”

Read also: