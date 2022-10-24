Ukrainian efforts to defeat Iranian drones “increasingly successful” – British intel

Ukrainian efforts to defeat Iranian drones “increasingly successful” – British intel

 

Latest news Ukraine

The October 24 British Defence Intelligence update says that Ukraine’s efforts at shooting down the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones are increasingly successful as Russia is likely using these kamikaze drones as a substitute for dwindling stockpiles of its long-range weapons.

  • Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout Ukraine. “Ukrainian efforts to defeat the Shahed-136 UAVs are increasingly successful, with official sources, including President Zelenskyy, claiming that up to 85% of attacks are being intercepted,” the report reads.
  • “These UAVs are slow, noisy and fly at low altitudes, making lone aircraft easy to target conventional air defences.”
  • “Russia is likely expending a high number of Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences.”
  • British Defense Intelligence believes that Russia is likely using the Shaheds “as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons which are becoming increasingly scarce.”

Read also:

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 16 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast last night

Israel destroys Iranian drone factory in Syria – human rights activists

Ukraine shot down 223 Iranian-made Shahed-136 in one month

It costs Ukraine roughly 2x more to down Shahed-136 drones than for Russia to send them

Iran now training Russian operators to use Arash-2 drones – Ukraine’s General Staff

Iranian instructors help Russians launch Shahed-136 drone attacks from Belarus

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags