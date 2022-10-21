It costs Ukraine roughly 2x more to down Shahed-136 drones than for Russia to send them

According to military analysts at the NGO Molfar, it cost Russia from $11.7 mn to $17.9 mn to launch hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones at Ukraine during 13 September – 17 October, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, it cost Ukraine roughly $28.1 mn to down them with MiG-29 jets, C-300 cruise missiles, Nasams ground defence systems and small-arms fire.

“It highlights the low financial cost to Russia of the drone attacks, which are continuing to unleash terror in Ukraine, killing civilians and striking at the country’s energy infrastructure,” The Guardian writes.