Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 16 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast last night

Overnight into 23 October, the Russian troops once again attacked the south of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munitions also known as kamikaze attack drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that the Air Command (AC) South’s air defenses shot down 11 Shaheds in Mykolaiv Oblast while three more Shahed-136s were shot down by other units of the Southern Defense Forces.

Anti-aircraft gunners of the air East and Center commands finished off two more loitering munitions, which managed to break through the southern defenses, in Ukraine’s east and north.

The Zaporizhzhia city administration reported that one more kamikaze drone hit a public building in the city:

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with drones and S-300 missiles, injures six in Nikopol

