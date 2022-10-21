UK sanctions Iran over kamikaze Russian drones

The UK has implemented new sanctions on Iranian individuals and businesses responsible for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones used to attack Ukrainian cities, the UK government has said.

“Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable. Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilizing role in global security,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed.

The list includes:

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chairman of the armed forces General Staff who has overseen the army branches supplying Russia with drones

Brigadier General Seyed Hojjatollah Qureishi, the key Iranian negotiator in the deal that has provided Russia with the Iranian-produced drones

Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian armed forces, Aerospace Force UAV Command. The IRGC are reported to have been in the temporarily controlled territories of Ukraine instructing Russian troops on how to use the drones

The UK will freeze the assets of these individuals and assets of the Iranian manufacturer of drones Shahed Aviation Industries.