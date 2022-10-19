Ukraine shot down 223 Iranian-made Shahed-136 in one month

In over one month, Ukraine shot down 223 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The first Iranian drone launched by Russia was indicated on the territory of Ukraine in Kupiansk on Sept. 13.

Ukrainian defenders use anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, mobile MANPADS fire groups, anti-aircraft guns, large-caliber machine guns and other weapons to shot down kamikaze drones.