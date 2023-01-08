Russia plans domestic production of Iranian drones – Ukraine’s NSDC Secretary Danilov

Russia plans to launch domestic production of Iranian drones, including the city of Tolyatti/ Source: Tsaplienko_Ukraine Fights Telegram channel
RBC Ukraine news agency reports, citing the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov’s announcement at a telethon interview, that Russia plans to launch the domestic production of Iranian drones, in particular in the city of Tolyatti.
“Tolyatti is one of the cities where this will take place, among others. Our intelligence on many issues is flawless, and what steps they [the Russians] can take ahead of time” Danilov stated.
According to Danilov, it is currently unknown how the Russians will obtain the drone parts.
“When we began shooting down Iranian drones, we focused on the equipment of those ompanies which should not have supplied these components to Iran. Many intelligence agencies are investigating how they got there,” he stated.
At the same time, the Secretary of the NSDC believes that once the information becomes public, the companies will no longer supply parts.
“Then the question remains of what they’ll make their drones out of,” Danilov added.
