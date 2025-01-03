Chinese, US parts found in explosive drones that attacked Kyiv on Jan. 1

Drones that attacked Kyiv on 1 January were equipped with new Chinese-manufactured satellite antennas, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk reported, citing preliminary analysis of the UAV debris.
According to the findings, Shahed-136 drones used in the attack had been modified to use a new Chinese-made 8-antenna circular CRPA system instead of the typical Iranian-manufactured CRPA satellite navigation antenna or Russian AAR Kometa-M used in K and KB series, Liga reported. The system features a circular element placement and was originally designed for agricultural industry use.
“Discussions about placing elements in a circle instead of a row for better electronic warfare resistance have been ongoing among enemy engineers for quite some time,” Vlasiuk said.
The advisor outlined several potential reasons for the satellite antenna replacement:
- Combat testing of the circular CRPA
- Component unavailability due to sanctions
- Iranian CRPA and Russian Kometa production volumes failing to match drone manufacturing capacity
Vlasiuk also noted that the drones might have had video targeting capabilities, as video card remains were found in the debris.
“Overall, this antenna contains up to 10 different components, predominantly Chinese-made, plus US ones. We have informed our partners and will be taking additional sanctions measures,” he wrote.
