Ukrainian defenders shot down another Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone

On Sept. 25, Ukrainian Air Command “South” shot down Iranian kamikaze Shahed-136. It was destroyed in Mykolaiv, south of Ukraine.

In the morning, Odesa was attacked by four Russian kamikaze drones of Iranian production. Three aimed at the administrative building in the center of the city.

The first Shahed-136 drone reportedly shot down in Ukraine on Sept. 13.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of accreditation, and reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv in response to the sale of attack drones to Russia.

