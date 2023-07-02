Iran may supply Russia with Mohajer-6 drones – Ukraine Air Force

Iranian drone Mohajer-6 captured by the Ukrainian military., which was shot down in September 2022 over the Black Sea. October 2022. Frame from the TSN video

The spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, does not rule out that Iran may provide Russia with Mohajer-6 UAVs as part of its military assistance. He said this on the national telethon, Liga reports.

“No one doubts that the enemy constantly receives attack UAVs from Iran. This is evident from the regular flights of military transport aircraft from Tehran to Moscow. As well as transportation, probably by sea via the Caspian Sea. This is to Astrakhan and Makhachkala,” Ihnat said.

According to him, the question is what volumes Iran is ready to provide to Russia and whether Russia will be able to manufacture drones on its own territory or the territory of other countries.

“Iran’s cooperation with Moscow continues, not only [by providing] the Shahed, but perhaps other types of UAVs will be delivered to the territory of the occupying state, such as Mohajer-6,” Ihnat said.

This UAV is capable of carrying up to four high-precision munitions. The maximum takeoff weight is 600 kg, payload is 100 kg, flight range is 200 km, maximum speed is 200 km/h, flight duration is 12 hours, and maximum flight altitude is 5.4 km.

In September 2022, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that it had shot down a Mohajer-6 drone for the first time. After that, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revoked the credentials of the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine and decided to reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy.

After that, there was no evidence of Russia’s further use of the Mohajers.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iranian drones, Mohajer-6