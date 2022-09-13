Wreckage of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 reportedly found near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Source.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Iranian attack drone Shahed-136 for the first time. Photos of a previously unknown UAV were published by a Ukrainian officer on Twitter saying that the wreckage of the Iranian loitering munition was found in the area of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The wreckage has Cyrillic marking “M214 Geran-2.”

Ukrainian troops shot down Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munition for the first time ever – media Ukrainian army officer @kms_d4k says the drone's wreckage was found in the Kupiansk areahttps://t.co/paJAXzHwIk pic.twitter.com/8915jJRswD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 13, 2022

Days ago amid the Ukrainian offensive on Kupiansk, several Ukrainian soldiers mentioned on Twitter that Russia had used Iranian drones against Ukrainian forces, yet these are the first photo evidence of the use.