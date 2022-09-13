Ukrainian troops shot down Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munition for the first time ever – media

Wreckage of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 reportedly found near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Source

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Iranian attack drone Shahed-136 for the first time. Photos of a previously unknown UAV were published by a Ukrainian officer on Twitter saying that the wreckage of the Iranian loitering munition was found in the area of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The wreckage has Cyrillic marking “M214 Geran-2.”

Days ago amid the Ukrainian offensive on Kupiansk, several Ukrainian soldiers mentioned on Twitter that Russia had used Iranian drones against Ukrainian forces, yet these are the first photo evidence of the use.

