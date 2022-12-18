Heating and electricity are back in capital Kyiv after massive missile attack on energy system – Mayor Klitchko

A lone window is illuminated in a dark building amid power outages in Kyiv. Photo: Serhiy Ristenko

Today emergency services have restored heating in Kyiv after the Russian massive missile attack damaged critical civilian infrastructure on 16 December, the Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitchko reports.

Ukrainian repair crews and emergency services eliminated breakdowns in the energy system allowing more than 70% of Kyiv residents to get access to electricity again.

The massive missile attack on Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure damaged the energy system all over the country on 16 December, cutting millions of people off from electricity, heating, and water supply.

Ukrainian emergency services have worked hard two days in a row to repair the energy system hit by the Russian missiles.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Kyiv, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks