Mobilized Russians will wear Iranian body armor and helmets – Ukraine intel

Latest news Ukraine

The mobilized Russians will wear Iranian body armor and helmets, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reports.

It adds that the Russian authorities are unable to provide the new wave of mobilized with the necessary ammunition of their own production, so they began to use equipment made in Iran.

In the near future, Russia plans to receive 3,000 units of Iranian armor protection – 1,500 bulletproof vests, 1,500 helmets manufactured by Milad.

According to intelligence data, Iranian ammunition is currently in the warehouse of the 1061 logistics center of the 3rd motorized rifle division (Soloty/Valuyka, Belgorod region).

The intelligence notes that the Iranian authorities also plan to send a new group of advisers to Russia to help Russian soldiers in the combat use of a new type of unmanned aerial vehicle – Arash-2 and Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. Their deliveries are planned to start in the near future.

In addition, a group of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps advisers arrived in Jankoy from Iran – they will teach and help the Russian occupiers use Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags