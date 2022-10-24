Mobilized Russians will wear Iranian body armor and helmets – Ukraine intel

The mobilized Russians will wear Iranian body armor and helmets, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reports.

It adds that the Russian authorities are unable to provide the new wave of mobilized with the necessary ammunition of their own production, so they began to use equipment made in Iran.

In the near future, Russia plans to receive 3,000 units of Iranian armor protection – 1,500 bulletproof vests, 1,500 helmets manufactured by Milad.

According to intelligence data, Iranian ammunition is currently in the warehouse of the 1061 logistics center of the 3rd motorized rifle division (Soloty/Valuyka, Belgorod region).

The intelligence notes that the Iranian authorities also plan to send a new group of advisers to Russia to help Russian soldiers in the combat use of a new type of unmanned aerial vehicle – Arash-2 and Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. Their deliveries are planned to start in the near future.

In addition, a group of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps advisers arrived in Jankoy from Iran – they will teach and help the Russian occupiers use Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.