Zelenskyy wants to equate corruption with high treason during martial law

byYuri Zoria
27/08/2023
1 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from a video by Ukrainian TV
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that he wants to equate corruption with high treason during martial law. 

According to the president, he will propose to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to draft a relevant bill in the coming week.

Zelenskyy stressed that corruption must be fought with fundamental, systemic solutions, so he suggested that lawmakers develop a draft law equating corruption with high treason for the period of martial law.

“I think this will be a very serious tool to prevent even thinking [about corruption]. That’s all. But this is not an execution, this is not Stalinism. If there is evidence, the person should be behind bars… I think the parliament will get this in the next week. And then the ball is on the side of the parliament,” Zelenskyy said.

