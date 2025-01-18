Support us on Patreon
ISW: Russia signs strategic partnership with Iran amid military constraints

Russia and Iran signed a comprehensive partnership agreement that notably excludes mutual defense commitments, signaling Moscow’s limited military capacity beyond Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
18/01/2025
2 minute read
iranian and russian presidents
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meet in the Russian capital Moscow on 17 January 2025. Credit: Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a major bilateral agreement on January 17, covering defense cooperation, intelligence sharing and nuclear energy development, Russian Telegram channel Tass reported.

The relationship between Russia and Iran has grown stronger since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The alliance has become a key geopolitical partnership, built on mutual interests and opposition to Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

The new agreement reportedly includes unspecified development of “military-technical cooperation” between Russia and Iran. Russia may use these connections to evade Western sanctions, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, as part of its broader strategy with international partners.

The ISW reported that the partnership opens possibilities for Russia to establish refueling hubs and naval presence in Iran.

This connection gains importance as Russia faces challenges in Syria following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime, which has jeopardized Russian military presence and strategic interests in the region.

“Russia could use Iranian territory to support some of its operations in North Africa and the Middle East,” ISW noted

The agreement lacks a mutual defense clause. “Russia likely does not have the military and defense industrial capacity to support any significant military operations apart from its war in Ukraine,” ISW explains.

Russia appears to prioritize its agreement with North Korea instead. “Russia is likely to prioritize addressing its manpower issues through defense agreements with North Korea, as Iran is unlikely to provide military personnel to support Russia’s war in Ukraine,” ISW stated.

The partnership aims to strengthen economic ties. Russia may use these connections to evade Western sanctions as part of its broader strategy with international partners, ISW concludes.

