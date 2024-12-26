Russia, Iran to cement alliance with strategic partnership deal before Trump’s inauguration

Russia and Iran are expected to formalize their ties by signing a new strategic partnership agreement just days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Newsweek reports, citing claims by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei to Russian media.

The upcoming treaty between Russia and Iran represents a concerted effort by both nations to enhance their cooperation amid increasing global isolation. Analysts from the Center for New American Security have identified this partnership as part of an “Axis of Upheaval,” which includes China and North Korea, positioning itself against the West. During Russia’s war against Ukraine, Iran has supplied Moscow troops with drones and missiles, which target infrastructure facilities every day and lead to a large number of civilian deaths.

Meanwhile, Baghaei has expressed hope that the agreement would be signed by the two countries’ leaders “at the end of January.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed the agreement has been in development for years. In early 2022, the ministry announced that the “new major intergovernmental agreement” was nearing completion but provided no further details.

In late October, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the annual BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the agreement was ready for finalization. He emphasized that it would “formalize the parties’ commitment to close defense cooperation and interaction in the interests of regional and global peace and security.”

“An agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be an important factor of strengthening Russia-Iran relations,” said Lavrov.

The new bilateral agreement will replace the 20-year strategic treaty signed by the two nations in 2001 and renewed in 2020.

In June 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which Western countries, Japan, and South Korea condemned.

