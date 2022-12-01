Zelenskyy believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems – Interfax Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the new leadership of Israel can help improve his country’s air defenses.

“I had one conversation with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu. We are waiting for Israel’s support. I don’t want them to balance between Ukraine and Russia. This is a bloody war. After 550 Iranian drones were used… He knows all the details and for sure can help with air defense. This is not a weapon that attacks Russia. This is protecting people,” he said according to Interfax Ukraine, speaking via video link at the DealBook summit on 30 November.

“If he wants to preserve the historical relations between Israel and Ukrainian society, it seems to me that we must do our best to save people,” Zelenskyy said.

