Zelenskyy believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems – Interfax Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the new leadership of Israel can help improve his country’s air defenses.
“I had one conversation with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu. We are waiting for Israel’s support. I don’t want them to balance between Ukraine and Russia. This is a bloody war. After 550 Iranian drones were used… He knows all the details and for sure can help with air defense. This is not a weapon that attacks Russia. This is protecting people,” he said according to Interfax Ukraine, speaking via video link at the DealBook summit on 30 November.
