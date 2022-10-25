Appeal
of Ukrainian Jews to the President, Government, Knesset, and Civil Society of Israel
Dear brothers and friends!
The Russian Federation launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine eight months ago. Thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian soldiers and officers, as well as the tenacity of the Ukrainian people, the aggressor failed. Furthermore, it appears to have been a turning point in the course of hostilities in recent months. Recent events demonstrate that in this losing military situation, the enemy has chosen the tactics of massive rocket fire and kamikaze drone attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities critical to the population’s survival.
The Jews of Ukraine are victims of the Russian army’s hostilities, occupation, and war crimes, just like the entire Ukrainian people, of which they are an organic part. Tens of thousands of Jews were forced to leave, and hundreds died. The vast majority of them are civilians who were hit by Russian missiles, bombs, and shells in their own homes, on their way to work, during the evacuation.
Objects of the Jewish community’s infrastructure are being damaged and destroyed across the country, including memorials to the Holocaust victims, cemeteries, and synagogues. Rocket attacks hit synagogues not only in the war zone, such as Kharkiv and Mariupol but also in cities located tens or hundreds of kilometers from the frontline, such as Zaporizhzhia or Chortkiv in the Ternopil Oblasts in the west of the country.
The United States, Europe, and all civilized countries of the free world provide financial, humanitarian, and military-technical assistance to the Ukrainian people and army. Providing Ukraine with weapons that will aid the Armed Forces of Ukraine in achieving an early victory is the main factor in hastening the long-awaited peace.
We expected Israel’s understanding and support from the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Israel has been fighting for its survival against a fanatical enemy determined to destroy it since its inception. The Israeli people, more than anyone else, understand what it is like when the enemy, unable to win a conventional war, resorts to massive targeted terror against civilians. We are sad to admit that our pleas for assistance have been almost entirely futile.
The Israeli government’s passive position of pseudo-neutrality, which benefits only the aggressor, raises more and more questions.
We are well aware of the security concerns that Israel’s responsible leaders are guided by.
Russia is a clear and present danger to the entire civilized world. After some deliberation and unfulfilled hopes for Israel’s support, Russia has finally chosen its allies in the Middle East, and this is not Israel. Today, when the military alliance of the Kremlin regime with the Tehran mullahs and Palestinian terrorists has finally taken shape, this should finally become clear in Jerusalem as well.
Friends, it is not too late to join the alliance of democratic and free nations. Ukraine requires your assistance. Every day, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian origin fall upon our cities. Israel certainly has the technology to deal effectively with such a threat.
Help Ukraine reduce the number of innocent victims of inhuman aggression.
Take your place on the bright and fair side of history.
Signed:
- Josef Zissels, Executive Co-President of the Vaad of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Vyacheslav Likhachev, Head of the Group for Monitoring and Analysis of Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia of the Congress of National Communities of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Anatoliy Podilsky, Director of the Ukrainian Center for the Study of the History of the Holocaust, Kyiv
- Halyna Kharaz, coordinator of the volunteers of the program “Renewal during war”, Kyiv
- Lyudmyla Brahinska, Program Director of the Vaad of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Borys Finkelstein, design engineer, Kyiv
- Mykhailo Livinsky, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Batkivshchyna faction, Kyiv
- Dr. Boris Stivelman, Program Director, Israeli Lyceum, Kfar Saba, Israel
- Dr. Anatoliy Vyshevsky, Professor of Russian Language and Literature, Prague
- Yakov Baranov, head of the Jewish community in Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast
- Arnold Lesovoy, editor, Israel
- Iosif Karpin, ex-head of the Jewish community of Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, Germany
- Pavlo Feldblum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Jewish Religious Organizations of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Yakov Fiksler, chairman of the Jewish community of Tyachiv, Transcarpathia
- Ihor Kheykhel, businessman, Donetsk-Kyiv-Dusseldorf
- Natalia Lvovska, Donetsk-Kyiv-Dusseldorf
- Borys Zakharov, Director of the Charitable Foundation “Lyudyna and Pravo”, Kyiv-Drohobych
- Felix Zuckerman, lecturer, Chernivtsi
- Efim Marmer, chairman of the Jewish community, Krushelnitsky
- Yevhen Lavrenchuk, director, Honored Artist of Ukraine, Lviv
- Roman Bronfman, ex-deputy of the Knesset of four convocations, Israel
- Oleksandra Yanovska, professor, member of the Collegium for Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Albert Feldman, Head of the Israeli Medical Mission in Ukraine, Kyiv
- Anna and Anatoliy Dermainer, pensioners, Safed, Israel
- Arkadiy Milman, ex-Ambassador of Israel to Russia, Israel
- Alik Gomelsky, historian, writer, Toronto, Canada
- Lyuba Wenger, pensioner, Kyiv
- Svitlana Roiz, psychologist, Kyiv
- Dr. Kateryna Malakhova, Head of the Jewish Studies Network Program, Kyiv-Jerusalem
- Elena Abramska, social worker, Kyiv
- Alexander Epelboim, entrepreneur, Vinnytsia
- Professor Shmuel Silberg, Hebrew University, Jerusalem
- Tatiana and Alexander Paskhaver, Haboken, New Jersey, USA
- Yechiel Fishzon, poet, tour guide, Jerusalem
- Karl Volokh, businessman, blogger, Kyiv
- Olga Rogova, choreographer, Rishon Lezion, Israel
- Vitaliy Portnikov, publicist, Kyiv
- Yakov Zalishchiker, head of the Jewish community, Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
- Ihor Romanov, Executive Director of the Jewish Community of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipro
- Serhiy Kaluzhanyn, businessman, member of the Board of Trustees of the Vaad of Ukraine
- Vyacheslav Feldman, co-founder of NGO “Israeli friends of Ukraine”, Israel
- Leonid Goldman, Head of the Jewish community of Drohobych, Lviv Oblast
- Konstantin Sigov, PhD, NaUKMA, Kyiv
- Rav Moshe Kolesnik, chief rabbi of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
- Igor Perelman, Head of regional Jewish community, Ivano-Frankivsk
- Volodimir Marinskij, deputy of CEO of the company Ost-West Express, Kyiv
- Volodimir Shpilfogel, CEO of the Company Ost-West Express, member of the Board of Trustee of the VAAD of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Leonid Finberg, director of the Center of Historical and Cultural study of Eastern European Jewry of NaUKMA
- Olena Finberg, doctor, Kyiv
- Igor Kuperberg, member of the VAAD of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Volodimir Kats, Head of the Jewish community of Hust, Zakarpattia Oblast
- Anna Zander, psychologist, Kyiv
- Artem Fedorchuk, director of The International Center of Jewish education and field research, Kfar Eldad, Israel
- Akiva Oleksandr Gildur, Head of the board of religious organization “Bavy”, Kyiv
- Oleg Vugman, businessman, member of the Board of Trustees of the VAAD of Ukraine
- Mihailo Gold, editor-in-chief of “Hadashot” online newspaper
- Yuhim Marmer, editor-in-chief of “ Ukraine- Center” newspaper, board chairman of Kirovohrad Jewish community
- Yakob Fiksler, Head of the Judaic community of Tyiachiv and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia Oblast
- Semen Belman, member of the Presidium Association of Jewish organizations and communities of Ukraine, honored cultural worker of Ukraine
- Nina Lozovatska, Head of the Jewish cultural community of Smela, Cherkasy Oblast
- Anna Rojzner, pensioner, Kyiv
- Yurij Erkis, Head of Jewish community of Ovruch
- Volodimir Myakota, urban Jewish community of Lubny
- Volodimir Muzychenko, Head of the Jewish community of Volodimir-Volynsky, Volyn Oblast
- Natalya Bakulina, director of the Jewish Education Center of Ukraine, Kyiv
- Arkadii Vasilev, Head of the board of the Sholom-Aleichem Truskavets Jewish society, Lviv Oblast
- Mikola Kushnir, director of Chernivtsi museum of history and culture of the Bukovinian Jews
- Members of society Bet Am of Poltava
- Igor Shishko, Head of the Jewish community of Hlukhiv
- Larisa Volovik, Founder President of Harkyv Museum of Holocaust
- Genadij Henkin, Municipal cultural and educational charity organization of the Jewish community of Lubny
- Irina Muravska, Jewish community of Kramatorsk
- Inna Fridkina, Head of the regional Jewish community of Sharhorod, Vinnytsia Oblast
- Oleksandr Shved, Head of Jewish community of Borispil, Kyiv Oblast
- Grigorij Falkovich, Sholom-Aleichem Cultural and educational society in Kyiv
- Volodimir Kats, Head of the community of Hust
- Yelyzaveta Sherstyuk, Head of Judaic religious community, Sumy
- Jewish community of Ivankiv, Kyiv Oblast
- Yakiv Zalishiker, Head of the Jewish community, Kolomyia
- Marat Strakovskij, Director of Osher Shvartsman Jewish Library, Kyiv
- Illya Olanovskij, Assistant to the Chief Rabbi of Zhytomyr and Western Ukraine
- Chief Rabbi of Zhytomyr and Western Ukraine Shlomo Vilgelm, The President BF Or Avner
- Shapsa Averbukh, Head of one of the Jewish communities of Chernivtsy
- Borislav Bereza, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation, ex-serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
- Mykhailo Feldman, founder of “Academy of changes”, Kyiv- Chernivtsi
- Peter Pomerantsev, author and researcher at Johns Hopkins University, USA
- Borys Treiherman, political technologist (Ukraine-Moldova)
- Viktor Yelenskyi, Doctor of Philosophy, Professor, Kyiv
- Ella and Mykhailo Shuster, founders of Rimon, Ukraine-Israel, Khmelnytsky
- Felix Woolis, businessman, California, USA
- Felix Levitas, professor of history. Kyiv
- Alla Agafonova, Jewish community of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia
- Oleksandr Hovshievych, head of the Jewish community, Tulchyn, Vinnytsia Oblast (on behalf of the community)
- Borys Lozhkin, president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine
- Oleksandr Redko, businessman, Ukraine-Israel, Kyiv
- Oleg Margolin, volunteer, Jewish community of Zaporizhzhia
- Valeriy Pekar, entrepreneur, adjunct professor at NaUKMA business school
- Yevhen Zakharov, human rights activist, director of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group, Kharkiv
- Ilya Bezruchko, executive director of BeeWorking, journalist, blogger, Kyiv
- Alisa Rostovtseva, Jewish community, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast
- Bronislav Tutelman, artist, member of the Union of Artists of Ukraine, Honored Artist of Ukraine
- Oleksandr Litinetsky, businessman, Jewish community of Luhansk, Ukraine-Israel
- Rav Hillel Cohen, Rabbi, Kyiv
- Dr. Serhiy Kravtsov, Senior Research Fellow, Center for Jewish Art, Hebrew University, Jerusalem
- Andriy Adamovskyi, businessman, former co-president of Vaad of Ukraine, member of the Board of Trustees of Vaad of Ukraine
- Kira and Felix Scheinerman, New York, USA.
- Jewish community of Bohuslav, Kyiv Oblast
- Oleg Magur-Pronkenko, artist, art and history teacher
- Netta Schneider, General Director of the “Universal Agency…”, Ukraine-Israel
- Mykhailo Ratynskyi
- Yuriy Korogodsky, journalist, historian, Kyiv
