After Russia launched an attack on Kyiv with Iranian Shahed-136 drones, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Israel to provide air defense weapons. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz rejected the request, mainly because Israel depends on cooperation with Russia to conduct Israeli air raids in Syria. Israel, he said, would provide early warning systems, but not air defense systems. In response, Ukrainian Jews and civic leaders have launched an open appeal to Israel, calling on the country to supply weapons to destroy Iranian drones.

Dear brothers and friends!

The Russian Federation launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine eight months ago. Thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian soldiers and officers, as well as the tenacity of the Ukrainian people, the aggressor failed. Furthermore, it appears to have been a turning point in the course of hostilities in recent months. Recent events demonstrate that in this losing military situation, the enemy has chosen the tactics of massive rocket fire and kamikaze drone attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities critical to the population’s survival.

The Jews of Ukraine are victims of the Russian army’s hostilities, occupation, and war crimes, just like the entire Ukrainian people, of which they are an organic part. Tens of thousands of Jews were forced to leave, and hundreds died. The vast majority of them are civilians who were hit by Russian missiles, bombs, and shells in their own homes, on their way to work, during the evacuation.

Objects of the Jewish community’s infrastructure are being damaged and destroyed across the country, including memorials to the Holocaust victims, cemeteries, and synagogues. Rocket attacks hit synagogues not only in the war zone, such as Kharkiv and Mariupol but also in cities located tens or hundreds of kilometers from the frontline, such as Zaporizhzhia or Chortkiv in the Ternopil Oblasts in the west of the country.

The United States, Europe, and all civilized countries of the free world provide financial, humanitarian, and military-technical assistance to the Ukrainian people and army. Providing Ukraine with weapons that will aid the Armed Forces of Ukraine in achieving an early victory is the main factor in hastening the long-awaited peace.

We expected Israel’s understanding and support from the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Israel has been fighting for its survival against a fanatical enemy determined to destroy it since its inception. The Israeli people, more than anyone else, understand what it is like when the enemy, unable to win a conventional war, resorts to massive targeted terror against civilians. We are sad to admit that our pleas for assistance have been almost entirely futile.

The Israeli government’s passive position of pseudo-neutrality, which benefits only the aggressor, raises more and more questions.

We are well aware of the security concerns that Israel’s responsible leaders are guided by.

However, we believe that the logic that led to the government’s criminal inaction is not only immoral but also unjustified. The desire to avoid antagonizing Russia is no different from the attempts to appease terrorists. Both Ukraine and Israel are well aware of the dangers of such behavior.

Russia is a clear and present danger to the entire civilized world. After some deliberation and unfulfilled hopes for Israel’s support, Russia has finally chosen its allies in the Middle East, and this is not Israel. Today, when the military alliance of the Kremlin regime with the Tehran mullahs and Palestinian terrorists has finally taken shape, this should finally become clear in Jerusalem as well.

Friends, it is not too late to join the alliance of democratic and free nations. Ukraine requires your assistance. Every day, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian origin fall upon our cities. Israel certainly has the technology to deal effectively with such a threat.

Help Ukraine reduce the number of innocent victims of inhuman aggression.

Take your place on the bright and fair side of history.

Signed:

Josef Zissels, Executive Co-President of the Vaad of Ukraine, Kyiv Vyacheslav Likhachev, Head of the Group for Monitoring and Analysis of Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia of the Congress of National Communities of Ukraine, Kyiv Anatoliy Podilsky, Director of the Ukrainian Center for the Study of the History of the Holocaust, Kyiv Halyna Kharaz, coordinator of the volunteers of the program “Renewal during war”, Kyiv Lyudmyla Brahinska, Program Director of the Vaad of Ukraine, Kyiv Borys Finkelstein, design engineer, Kyiv Mykhailo Livinsky, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Batkivshchyna faction, Kyiv Dr. Boris Stivelman, Program Director, Israeli Lyceum, Kfar Saba, Israel Dr. Anatoliy Vyshevsky, Professor of Russian Language and Literature, Prague Yakov Baranov, head of the Jewish community in Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast Arnold Lesovoy, editor, Israel Iosif Karpin, ex-head of the Jewish community of Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, Germany Pavlo Feldblum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Jewish Religious Organizations of Ukraine, Kyiv Yakov Fiksler, chairman of the Jewish community of Tyachiv, Transcarpathia Ihor Kheykhel, businessman, Donetsk-Kyiv-Dusseldorf Natalia Lvovska, Donetsk-Kyiv-Dusseldorf Borys Zakharov, Director of the Charitable Foundation “Lyudyna and Pravo”, Kyiv-Drohobych Felix Zuckerman, lecturer, Chernivtsi Efim Marmer, chairman of the Jewish community, Krushelnitsky Yevhen Lavrenchuk, director, Honored Artist of Ukraine, Lviv Roman Bronfman, ex-deputy of the Knesset of four convocations, Israel Oleksandra Yanovska, professor, member of the Collegium for Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Kyiv Albert Feldman, Head of the Israeli Medical Mission in Ukraine, Kyiv Anna and Anatoliy Dermainer, pensioners, Safed, Israel Arkadiy Milman, ex-Ambassador of Israel to Russia, Israel Alik Gomelsky, historian, writer, Toronto, Canada Lyuba Wenger, pensioner, Kyiv Svitlana Roiz, psychologist, Kyiv Dr. Kateryna Malakhova, Head of the Jewish Studies Network Program, Kyiv-Jerusalem Elena Abramska, social worker, Kyiv Alexander Epelboim, entrepreneur, Vinnytsia Professor Shmuel Silberg, Hebrew University, Jerusalem Tatiana and Alexander Paskhaver, Haboken, New Jersey, USA Yechiel Fishzon, poet, tour guide, Jerusalem Karl Volokh, businessman, blogger, Kyiv Olga Rogova, choreographer, Rishon Lezion, Israel Vitaliy Portnikov, publicist, Kyiv Yakov Zalishchiker, head of the Jewish community, Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Ihor Romanov, Executive Director of the Jewish Community of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipro Serhiy Kaluzhanyn, businessman, member of the Board of Trustees of the Vaad of Ukraine Vyacheslav Feldman, co-founder of NGO “Israeli friends of Ukraine”, Israel Leonid Goldman, Head of the Jewish community of Drohobych, Lviv Oblast Konstantin Sigov, PhD, NaUKMA, Kyiv Rav Moshe Kolesnik, chief rabbi of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Igor Perelman, Head of regional Jewish community, Ivano-Frankivsk Volodimir Marinskij, deputy of CEO of the company Ost-West Express, Kyiv Volodimir Shpilfogel, CEO of the Company Ost-West Express, member of the Board of Trustee of the VAAD of Ukraine, Kyiv Leonid Finberg, director of the Center of Historical and Cultural study of Eastern European Jewry of NaUKMA Olena Finberg, doctor, Kyiv Igor Kuperberg, member of the VAAD of Ukraine, Kyiv Volodimir Kats, Head of the Jewish community of Hust, Zakarpattia Oblast Anna Zander, psychologist, Kyiv Artem Fedorchuk, director of The International Center of Jewish education and field research, Kfar Eldad, Israel Akiva Oleksandr Gildur, Head of the board of religious organization “Bavy”, Kyiv Oleg Vugman, businessman, member of the Board of Trustees of the VAAD of Ukraine Mihailo Gold, editor-in-chief of “Hadashot” online newspaper Yuhim Marmer, editor-in-chief of “ Ukraine- Center” newspaper, board chairman of Kirovohrad Jewish community Yakob Fiksler, Head of the Judaic community of Tyiachiv and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia Oblast Semen Belman, member of the Presidium Association of Jewish organizations and communities of Ukraine, honored cultural worker of Ukraine Nina Lozovatska, Head of the Jewish cultural community of Smela, Cherkasy Oblast Anna Rojzner, pensioner, Kyiv Yurij Erkis, Head of Jewish community of Ovruch Volodimir Myakota, urban Jewish community of Lubny Volodimir Muzychenko, Head of the Jewish community of Volodimir-Volynsky, Volyn Oblast Natalya Bakulina, director of the Jewish Education Center of Ukraine, Kyiv Arkadii Vasilev, Head of the board of the Sholom-Aleichem Truskavets Jewish society, Lviv Oblast Mikola Kushnir, director of Chernivtsi museum of history and culture of the Bukovinian Jews Members of society Bet Am of Poltava Igor Shishko, Head of the Jewish community of Hlukhiv Larisa Volovik, Founder President of Harkyv Museum of Holocaust Genadij Henkin, Municipal cultural and educational charity organization of the Jewish community of Lubny Irina Muravska, Jewish community of Kramatorsk Inna Fridkina, Head of the regional Jewish community of Sharhorod, Vinnytsia Oblast Oleksandr Shved, Head of Jewish community of Borispil, Kyiv Oblast Grigorij Falkovich, Sholom-Aleichem Cultural and educational society in Kyiv Volodimir Kats, Head of the community of Hust Yelyzaveta Sherstyuk, Head of Judaic religious community, Sumy Jewish community of Ivankiv, Kyiv Oblast Yakiv Zalishiker, Head of the Jewish community, Kolomyia Marat Strakovskij, Director of Osher Shvartsman Jewish Library, Kyiv Illya Olanovskij, Assistant to the Chief Rabbi of Zhytomyr and Western Ukraine Chief Rabbi of Zhytomyr and Western Ukraine Shlomo Vilgelm, The President BF Or Avner Shapsa Averbukh, Head of one of the Jewish communities of Chernivtsy Borislav Bereza, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation, ex-serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Feldman, founder of “Academy of changes”, Kyiv- Chernivtsi Peter Pomerantsev, author and researcher at Johns Hopkins University, USA Borys Treiherman, political technologist (Ukraine-Moldova) Viktor Yelenskyi, Doctor of Philosophy, Professor, Kyiv Ella and Mykhailo Shuster, founders of Rimon, Ukraine-Israel, Khmelnytsky Felix Woolis, businessman, California, USA Felix Levitas, professor of history. Kyiv Alla Agafonova, Jewish community of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oleksandr Hovshievych, head of the Jewish community, Tulchyn, Vinnytsia Oblast (on behalf of the community) Borys Lozhkin, president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Oleksandr Redko, businessman, Ukraine-Israel, Kyiv Oleg Margolin, volunteer, Jewish community of Zaporizhzhia Valeriy Pekar, entrepreneur, adjunct professor at NaUKMA business school Yevhen Zakharov, human rights activist, director of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group, Kharkiv Ilya Bezruchko, executive director of BeeWorking, journalist, blogger, Kyiv Alisa Rostovtseva, Jewish community, Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast Bronislav Tutelman, artist, member of the Union of Artists of Ukraine, Honored Artist of Ukraine Oleksandr Litinetsky, businessman, Jewish community of Luhansk, Ukraine-Israel Rav Hillel Cohen, Rabbi, Kyiv Dr. Serhiy Kravtsov, Senior Research Fellow, Center for Jewish Art, Hebrew University, Jerusalem Andriy Adamovskyi, businessman, former co-president of Vaad of Ukraine, member of the Board of Trustees of Vaad of Ukraine Kira and Felix Scheinerman, New York, USA. Jewish community of Bohuslav, Kyiv Oblast Oleg Magur-Pronkenko, artist, art and history teacher Netta Schneider, General Director of the “Universal Agency…”, Ukraine-Israel Mykhailo Ratynskyi Yuriy Korogodsky, journalist, historian, Kyiv

