Under US pressure, Israel funded ‘strategic materials’ for Ukraine – Haaretz citing EU sources

Under pressure from the US administration, Israel recently agreed to finance “strategic materials” worth millions of US dollars to contribute to the Ukrainian war effort, Haaretz reported referring to three unnamed senior European diplomatic officials who allegedly said that the US “approached the Israeli government a few weeks ago and pushed it to team up with NATO and the West in the struggle against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.”

The Americans wanted Israel to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft batteries, the European officials said. However, after talks between the two governments and deliberations by Israel’s leaders and the security establishment, it was agreed instead to fund the strategic materials, according to Haaretz.

Tags: Israel, Ukraine-Israel relations, US