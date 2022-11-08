Ukraine’s National Guard creates mobile anti-drone groups

The improvised drone rifle by Ukraine's National Guard. Photo: National Guard fb

The National Guard of Ukraine has created about 130 mobile task forces and more than 250 firing groups as part of measures to counter Russian drone strikes, National Guard representative Mykola Urshalovych said during a briefing at the Military Media Center.

Such groups are designed primarily to combat both Iranian Shahed-136 and Russian Lancet and Kub loitering munitions, Defense Express reports.

The groups usually consist of 4-5 servicemen with two units of MANPADS, communication equipment, and a vehicle, says one of the servicemen of such a “mobile air defense” brigade.

Such groups are dispersed throughout the country and receive information about the type of drone and its direction.

For the purpose of drone-shooting, the Mykolaiv National Guard has created a contraption based on two Kalashnikov machine guns in the tank version (PKT), which was placed on top of an SUV. Reportedly, it has shot down three Shahed-136 drones.

Tags: air defense, Shahed-136