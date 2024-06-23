Eng
Ukraine downs 2/3 Russian cruise missiles in Kyiv Oblast; 2 civilians injured

Russian forces launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/06/2024
1 minute read
Aftermath of debris from downed Russian missiles in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine downs 2/3 Russian cruise missiles in Kyiv Oblast; 2 civilians injured

On the night of 23 June, the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted two out of three Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, as reported by Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

“The enemy attacked with three sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov. Two missiles were shot down by Air Force anti-aircraft missile units in Kyiv Oblast,” he wrote on Telegram.

Debris from the intercepted missiles caused light injuries to two people and damaged infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast.

“As a result of falling debris in one of the towns, 6 multi-story buildings and over 20 one-family houses were damaged. Windows and balconies were shattered, facades and roofs were damaged. Buildings of a gas station, pharmacy, enterprise, administrative building, and 3 cars were also damaged,” Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Twitter.

Aftermath of debris from downed Russian missiles in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Following the missile attack alert, explosions were heard near the city of Vasylkiv, outside Kyiv, as reported by local social media channels. A military airfield is located in that area.

