Russia launches 214 drones at Ukraine amid Putin’s support of 30-day ceasefire

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine with 214 drones on the evening of 20 March and overnight on 21 March.

The Ukrainian military intercepted 114 Shahed-type attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles. Some 81 Russian decoy drones were “locationally lost without negative consequences,” bringing the total number of ineffective drones to 195.

The attack came amid the ongoing negotiations over a 30-day ceasefire, initiated by the US President Donald Trump.

Ttrump and Putin held a phone conversation on 18 March over the ceasefire agrement. The Kremlin said that Russian President had supported US President’s proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days and “gave the relevant order to the military”. Several hours after the phone call, overnight into 19 March, Russia launched a massive drone attack.

Overnigth into 21 March, the Russian attack damaged infrastructure in several oblasts including Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district injured six people, including a 4-year-old boy, Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov, said.

The attack on Odesa injured three people, including children, Govenror Oleh Kiper said. The attack damaged a residential high-rise building, a shopping centre and shops were on fire.

