Russia accuses Ukraine of Sudzha gas station attack, Kyiv calls claims “unfounded”

Ukrainian military officials denied Russian accusations regarding a 21 March attack on the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, calling the claims “unfounded.”
Maria Tril
21/03/2025
Sudzha gas station in Russia's Kursk Oblast,
Fire from the Sudzha gas station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, following multiple explosions on 21 March. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
Explosions rocked the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 21 March, causing a large fire visible from the Ukrainian border, according to Russian media and Telegram channels.

Russia accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling the Sudzha gas measuring station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian General Staff rejected accusations of involvement in the incident.

Ukrainian military officials added that “the station has been repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves” and that “this time the station came under artillery fire.”

The General Staff also revealed that “earlier, Russian troops used the main gas pipeline to conceal the movement of their units.”

Video footage allegedly showing the burning facility after the attack has spread across social media platforms. The fire was reportedly visible from the border between Russia’s Kursk Oblast and Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

Gazprom previously used the Sudzha station to export gas through Ukraine to Europe. In May 2022, Kiev stopped accepting gas for transit through Sohranivka. After that, Sudzaa remained the only gas metering station through which transit continued.

On 1 January, the contract for the transportation of raw materials expired. Ukraine has since halted acceptance of Russian gas transiting through its territory.

No official statement about the incident has been issued by Russian authorities. Russian Telegram media outlets Mash and Baza have placed blame on Ukraine for the attack.

Ukrainian forces have recently increased operations targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure, ammunition storage facilities, and military airfields. These strikes aim to disrupt supply chains supporting Russia’s war efforts, as fossil fuel exports remain a crucial revenue source for Moscow’s military operations.

Rusisan news outlet ASTRA also reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the Kalachevsky district of the Volgograd Oblast overnight on 21 March. Local authorities report that there were no casualties, and drone debris damaged only one private property.

The Marinovka military airfield reportedly is located in the Kalachevsky district, which was attacked in August of last year.

