Forbes: Ukrainian HIMARS strike may have damaged three North Korean howitzers

The Ukrainian 14th UAV Regiment located three North Korean M1989 170-millimeter howitzers in Kursk Oblast, enabling a HIMARS strike that deployed submunitions over the artillery positions.
byYuri Zoria
20/03/2025
4 minute read
Screenshot from the Ukrainian 14th Regiment’s video.
Forbes: Ukrainian HIMARS strike may have damaged three North Korean howitzers

The Ukrainian 14th Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Systems may have damaged three North Korean M1989 howitzers in a single coordinated strike, Forbes reports. The regiment’s drone operators spotted three tracked 170-millimeter guns hiding in treelines reportedly somewhere in Kursk Oblast in western Russia on or just before 18 March.

North Korea has vast reserves of troops and equipment, including hundreds more M1989s, and continues strong support for Moscow despite heavy losses. Meanwhile, US support for Ukraine is fading under President Trump, with pressure on Zelenskyy to accept ceasefire terms that favor Russia.

The drone team transmitted the coordinates of the howitzers to a nearby Ukrainian battery, seemingly equipped with High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). With approximately 40 HIMARS units supplied by the US, the battery fired at least one M30 rocket, which exploded above the treetops, releasing hundreds of grenade-sized submunitions that cascaded onto the M1989s and their crews. The extent of damage from the attack is difficult to assess.

The M1989 Koksan is a heavy 40-ton North Korean self-propelled artillery system, first showcased during a parade in Koksan in 1989. Featuring a rare 170-mm caliber, its extended barrel allows for impressive range. Conventional shells can travel up to 40 km, while active-reactive rounds can reach distances of up to 60 km.

Forbes reports that Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with hundreds of vehicles, including M1989s, anti-tank missile vehicles, rocket launchers, and air defense systems.

Before the attack mentioned, Ukrainian drones and artillery had already destroyed at least one M1989 and several Bulsae-4 anti-tank launchers. In a mix-up, a Russian drone operator accidentally destroyed one of the North Korean air defense systems.

First known photo of a North Korean M1989 Koksan self-propelled gun in Russia, November 2024. Photo via Militarnyi.

A large Ukrainian force held a salient in Kursk until last week when the Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Systems launched a devastating attack on their main supply line in Sudzha, according to Forbes. Simultaneously, a second wave of North Korean troops advanced in Kursk, further tightening the Ukrainian position. The surviving Ukrainian forces retreated, leaving behind valuable equipment. Despite this, Ukrainian drones and artillery continued to strike Russian and North Korean forces in the area.

Forbes says Kursk was a Pyrrhic victory for the Russians and North Koreans, who likely suffered tens of thousands of casualties and lost hundreds of vehicles while forcing the Ukrainians to retreat. Ukrainian losses were significant but comparatively lighter.

