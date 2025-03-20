ISW: Ukrainians advance in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Russians in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast while Russian forces gained ground in several areas of Donetsk Oblast, according to a report published by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 19 March.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. Currently, the Russain incremental gains mostly stalled or even reversed in the areas, where the Ukrainian troops counterattack and reclaim their previously lost positions.

The US-based think tank reported that Ukrainian forces recently advanced south and southwest of Demidovka, located along the international border northwest of Belgorod City. This assessment was based on geolocated footage published on 18 and 19 March. A Kremlin-affiliated Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces also advanced southwest of Grafovka, which is southeast of Demidovka. However, ISW noted that “it is unclear if Ukrainian forces maintain these positions”in Belgorod Oblast.

In Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces made advances in multiple directions, according to ISW. Geolocated footage published on 18 March showed Russian forces advancing along Marii Ulianovoi Street in western Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, geolocated footage from 18 March indicated that Russian forces recently advanced northeast of Druzhba (east of Toretsk), north of Toretsk, and along Komarova Street in southwestern Toretsk.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces made advances in the Pokrovsk direction. A Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces seized central Lysivka, southeast of Pokrovsk, and advanced to the outskirts of Dachenske, south of Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, geolocated footage published on 16 March indicated that Russian forces recently advanced to the southeastern outskirts of Lysivka. Additional footage published on 18 March showed Russian forces advancing in southern Pishchane, southwest of Pokrovsk.

In the Velyka Novosilka direction, geolocated footage published on 19 March indicated that Russian forces recently advanced southwest of Pryvilne, east of Velyka Novosilka.

The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState provided an assessment mentioning different locations. According to DeepState’s updates to its interactive map, on 19 March, the Russians advanced near one settlement in Kharkiv Oblast and two in Donetsk Oblast.

DeepState said the Russian forces had “certain successes and advances” near Krasne Pershe, located on the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. Additionally, they were also advancing near the villages of Skudne and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

