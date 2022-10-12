G7 leaders to stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes” – statement

The G7 condemns and rejects the illegal attempted annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts as well as Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, and will never recognize illegal annexation or the sham referenda that Russia uses to justify it, G7 leaders said in their statement after the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

G7 leaders also stated that they “will continue imposing further economic sanctions on Russia and provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic, and legal support to Ukraine” and would help Ukraine to prepare for the upcoming winter.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the most recent missile attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the death of innocent civilians.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attack